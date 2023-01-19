ST. PAUL — For her first few years living in Minnesota, Jill Locke was a clinic escort for Planned Parenthood.
Now, as a professor of political science and gender, women and sexuality studies at Gustavus Adolphus College, Locke said topics regarding abortion have been part of her academic training and teaching.
“I am deeply concerned about the attack on reproductive freedom in the United States. I think it’s a real threat to our democracy,” she said.
Days before the 50th anniversary of the original Roe v. Wade ruling, and half a year after it was overturned, the Minnesota House passed a bill that would codify the right to an abortion in the state.
The “Protect Reproductive Options Act” would protect health care choices for people who can get pregnant that include the prevention or termination of a pregnancy and options that help manage pregnancy loss and improve health and birth outcomes.
The statute would offer a more robust form of protection, Locke said.
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that the Minnesota Constitution guarantees the right of every Minnesotan to terminate a pregnancy in its Doe v. Gomez decision.
“As we learned from the Roe case, Doe v. Gomez could be overturned depending on the population of the court,” said Locke. “State legislation, as in the 'PRO Act', 'Protect Reproductive Options Act,' would give much more comprehensive protection than you see with Doe v. Gomez and it’s another layer of protection.”
DFL Rep. Luke Frederick, of Mankato, was among those in favor of the bill, which passed 69-65 after almost four hours of debate.
“When it comes to decisions such as this, the best people to be making those decisions are the people in the doctor’s office and not the government. I am supportive of this legislation because it ensures that those decisions are taking place in the doctor’s office,” he said.
Reproductive health care under the bill includes abortion, maternity and preconception care.
Contraception, sterilization, family planning, fertility services and counseling regarding reproductive health care are also included.
Lawmakers also included protections in the bill to prevent local governments from regulating reproductive health choices.
Amendments requiring licensure of abortion facilities and banning third trimester abortions were not adopted.
The bill also didn’t pass through committee without debate.
One failed amendment offered from Republicans would have required second and third trimester abortions to be conducted in a hospital and would consider violation a felony.
Similar amendments also failed to make it into the bill’s Senate companion.
Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, said he would vote against the bill on the floor.
“(The bill) is an abortion bill that, in hearings, I’m sure you probably saw the clip, they wouldn’t define when life starts,” he said. “I’m pro-life. I believe life is so precious and we should do what we can to protect it, especially for those that cannot protect themselves.”
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.