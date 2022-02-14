MINNESOTA LAKE — No one was injured but a home sustained heavy damage in a fire Saturday night in Minnesota Lake.
Fire Chief Dave Malakowsky said the call came in at 11:30 p.m. Firefighters found the two-story house at 19 Lake St. fully engulfed, but residents inside had safely evacuated.
Firefighters were on scene for five hours, with temperatures below zero. The state fire marshal is investigating.
The Easton and Wells fire departments assisted.
