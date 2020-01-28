WASECA — A 33-year-old Minnesota Lake woman was injured when the car she was driving rolled a few miles south of Waseca Tuesday morning.
Sara Yaneth Bautista was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion south on Highway 13 and was at the intersection with 330th Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, the State Patrol said.
The car spun out and went into a ditch and rolled.
Bautista was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Waseca.
