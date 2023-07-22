Eli Hoehn is no normal guy. He’s Captain Gravitone. He’s also the bandleader for a new rock jazz fusion musical group, Quantum Mechanics. But this weekend, he’s the organizing guru of the Minnesota Original Music Festival.
It’s the second year of the festival, one which opened last year to mixed crowds but a concept Hoehn had considered for a decade. It’s a weeklong event at several venues, highlighting the growing Minnesota River Valley music scene.
The festival’s final two days are held at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter. Sunday’s final day lineup includes an 11 a.m. opener with the 48-Hour Band Challenge winning entry. More music and events set on two stages run through a 5:30 p.m. performance by Ian Hilmer’s Drivestation on the main pavilion stage and a 6 p.m. workshop session on looping pedals by St. Peterite Jason Helder on the gazebo’s small stage.
Hoehn said year two has gone much smoother, despite the myriad of events and venues. Ever the teacher, Hoehn spent three decades as an educator, promoting “cooperative learning” in such places as Puerto Rico and Alaska.
“I’ve been a teacher for much of my life,” he said, spending his early career in southern Texas at a science magnet school. His teaching career included a one-year stint at Mankato West.
“I’ve learned how different people work together and organize,” he said, skills which have helped during his current semi-retirement and two-year festival effort. “This year, it feels like it really fit into place pretty easily.”
For Hoehn, the second year has materialized just as he’d hoped, with a growing sense of comradery among regional musicians and showcasing original songs by performers.
“That’s what we try to do,” Hoehn said Saturday, working behind the scenes. “We’re being mindful of trying to build a sense of community.”
With workshops earlier in the week at St. Peter High School, along with intimate events at other local venues, the festival attracts many up-and-coming acts, as well as singer-songwriter wannabes. Hoehn enjoys that aspect of the festival, which encourages those who’ve been a bit timid to step on stage an opportunity to showcase their respective talents.
Twenty-year-old Andrew Cedillo of New Ulm is the type of youthful musician who might feel attracted to the open festival, according to Hoehn. Cedillo, who’s performed both years, agrees.
“I heard about it (last year) from a few friends, and I’m really into the blues, so I thought I’d give it a try,” Cedillo said. “I was here last year and it was so much fun.”
On Saturday, Cedillo was among several performers opening the festival with a jam session. He’s been shy to perform but hopes the ongoing stage shows will encourage him to form his own band in the future. Friday night he also performed in the 48-Hour Band Challenge.
Esther Kinsaul, 26, of Minneapolis, offered her smooth voice and acoustic guitar songs to the Saturday afternoon festival stage. Originally from Alabama, she’s moved to Minneapolis. One of her songs captured that journey, she said, defining her music genre as “emotional folk.”
“I’d like to think that this song is magical,” Kinsaul said. “I started working on it in Alabama and finished it in Minnesota.”
Kinsaul took two years off “refining her (musical) vision.” On Saturday, she stepped on the festival’s main stage to play several original songs.
“Music is so healing, We know that,” Kinsaul told the crowd. “I’m so happy to be a part of it. It’s awesome.”
The songwriters
Four singer-songwriters from different generations spoke of their crafts and inspirations during an intimate Thursday evening session as part of the festival.
Veteran guitarist Ron Arsenault, 71, took center stage in the Arts Center of Saint Peter, flanked on each side by fellow singer-songwriters: Emma Josephine, 19; Jerrika Mighelle, 42; Cassidy Anderson, 37; and up-and-coming local musician and artist, Ark, 25.
Facilitated by Mankato-based musician Kaleb Braun-Schulz, the fivesome revealed a bit about themselves, their musical journeys, and their passion for songwriting.
Arsenault, who has played with City Mouse and the Lost Walleye Orchestra over a five-decade career, didn’t release his first solo CD until 2021, produced by Erik Koskinen in his Cleveland studio. He was joined in that studio effort by frequent bandmates Billy Steiner, Dave and Mike Pengra, along with Koskinen, Dale Haefner and Tom Husting.
Koskinen has called Arsenault one of the best guitar pickers he’s ever heard, and the veteran musician treated the crowd to a bit of that style during the hour-plus discussion.
But Arsenault, who also spent decades as an elementary teacher, showed his true love and emotions during one question.
“Nothing’s better than playing for children,” he said. “We play a lot of shows. But I love playing for children.” And he teased Braun-Schulz, who Arsenault had as a third-grade student in Mankato.
Hoehn had billed it as “songwriters from different eras,” and Arsenault joked that the others “wrote their first songs and I’d been playing already for 35 years.”
But Mighelle wouldn’t go for it, adding that songwriters are like poets, sometimes documenting a specific time or era.
“Poets are like the keepers of time,” she said, stressing that songwriting, like poetry, can dive deeper. “And I fell in love with it.”
Both Mighelle and Johnson said they’re both sober after years of addiction, and that music and songwriting has helped them through the journey toward sobriety.
“It (music) helped me find a place among my peers,” Johnson said. “I’d been singing practically much of my life.”
For Ark, the newest to venture into songwriting, she admitted feeling a bit out of place at times during the songwriting session.
“Songwriting is not my first or primary medium,” she said. But her basic goal in music or visual art is “to be seen and heard.”
