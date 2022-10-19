NEW ULM — Minnesota National Guard will open its newest facility Thursday during a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony at the New Ulm Army Field Maintenance Shop, 1523 S. Washington St.
Double in size of the structure that's been in use, the new facility consists of 25,000 square feet for 10 service bays, an equipment wash bay and a general storage bay. The expansion allows units in southwest Minnesota more space to train on various types of equipment.
Staff members now have an additional 6,400 square feet to use for classrooms and offices.
The second phase of this project, scheduled for 2025, will be to build a new National Guard Readiness Center adjacent to the field maintenance shop.
