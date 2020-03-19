The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota increased to 89 on Thursday, according to state health officials, up from 77 the previous day.
In south-central Minnesota, Martin County is up to three known COVID-19 cases, while Rice County has its first.
The latest cases were among 12 new positives in Minnesota confirmed Thursday by the state health department.
Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca counties have existing cases, but no known new ones.
Martin County is one of the counties in Minnesota with evidence of community spread, meaning it has cases not linked to travel or existing cases.
The actual number of people sickened by the novel coronavirus is likely much higher than 89 as the state grapples with a shortage of testing supplies. As of Thursday, the health department had tested 3,038 patients.
Four Minnesotans remained hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases for the health department, said the seven coronavirus patients who have been hospitalized in Minnesota so far span all age ranges. Overall, the cases are in people aged 17 to 94 with a median age of 49.
According to the health department, 24 Minnesotans who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed released from isolation, which means they are considered to have recovered. The number, however, could be much higher given the test shortage.
Minnesota officials and public health experts continued their pleas for people to stay home whenever possible, practice social distancing and isolate if feeling ill.
"We're asking a lot of sacrifice but it is worth it. It will save lives,” Gov. Tim Walz said.
The following counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Wadena, Waseca, Washington and Wright.
Schools remain closed statewide, as do bars, coffee shops and restaurants, aside from offering take-out.
“We're seeing cases across the state,” Ehresmann said, adding that employers should not require their workers to have a positive COVID-19 test to take sick leave — it’s important they stay home.
Ehresmann said testing is less important than people staying home when sick. There’s a shortage of supplies at several levels, she said.
“When we do have evidence of community transmission, it becomes less important that individuals (get) tested for COVID-19,” she said. "There is no treatment, and so the testing is not necessary."
However, Walz said it’s important for individuals to get tested. He said he’s pleading with federal officials for more aid — the governor said there are 1,700 samples frozen, awaiting testing, due to inadequate supplies.
"The lack of testing capacity is still hampering us,” he said. "It's important on an individual basis to get a confirmation for treatment."
Nineteen Minnesota counties now have confirmed coronavirus cases. One week ago, there were nine confirmed cases in just three counties.
