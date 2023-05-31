MANKATO — Minnesota State University's Center for Rural Behavioral Health received a $300,000 pledge from Minnesota Pork, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The center, officially known as the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health, will use the funds to study and share mental health resources in the agriculture industry, according to a press release.
"The agricultural community continues to experience significant challenges related to mental health," stated Shunkwiler, the center's founding director. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agricultural industry has the highest rate of suicide when compared to all other occupations. Compounding the issue, access to behavioral health services within rural communities has never been more difficult."
Minnesota Pork Board and Minnesota Pork Producers Association's pledge will be provided over a three-year period. Jill Resler, CEO at Minnesota Pork, stated the funds will help address mental health challenges in ag.
"Farming is more than a career; it's a purpose, a passion, a legacy. During challenging times, the weight can be heavy," she stated. "It is our hope that through this partnership with the Center for Rural Behavioral Health we are able to increase accessible, relevant, and vital resources to support wellness for all members of our rural communities."
MSU is grateful for the partnership, stated President Edward Inch. "The agricultural community plays a vital role in our region, and Minnesota State Mankato is proud to partner with Minnesota Pork to offer services that help strengthen our farm families."
