MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll held steady Tuesday, keeping January's total for fatalities at 20.
January is so far on track for a decline in COVID-19 deaths compared to the previous three months, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. December's 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were the second highest monthly toll since the pandemic began.
Statewide, there were 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday. The deaths contributed to Minnesota reaching another grim milestone: 11,000 confirmed fatalities from the illness since the pandemic began.
South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll remained at 439.
The nine-county region remains within a surge of cases related to the more contagious omicron variant. Area counties combined for 221 new cases Tuesday.
Last week had a 72% spike in new cases. Case totals over the rest of this week will help determine if the surge is slowing down yet.
The full list of confirmed cases by county Tuesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 78
- Nicollet County — 52
- Brown County — 27
- Le Sueur County — 19
- Waseca County — 14
- Watonwan County — 13
- Martin County — 9
- Sibley County — 5
- Faribault County — 4
