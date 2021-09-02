The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota had 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 7,839.
The deaths occurred in Minnesotans as young as 30-34 years old and as old as 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
None of the deaths were in south-central Minnesota. The nine-county region’s pandemic death toll remains at 263.
A confirmed COVID-19 death means a person tested positive and a medical examiner determined the illness caused the death. The process usually takes time, which can lead to a backlog of COVID-19 deaths being confirmed.
In this case, all but one of the 22 deaths occurred in August — the other was in July. The state health department lists deaths by the date they occurred, showing Aug. 24 alone had 12.
Aug. 24’s COVID-19 death toll was the highest on a single day since May 4, according to health department data.
Area counties also combined for 86 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. All nine area counties had at least two new cases.
The full list of new cases by county include:
• Blue Earth County — 21
• Le Sueur County — 13
• Waseca County — 12
• Brown County — 10
• Nicollet County — 9
• Martin County — 8
• Faribault County — 6
• Sibley County — 5
• Watonwan County — 2
About 61.6% of eligible residents in the region have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Counties range from 68.9% in Nicollet to 54.2% in Sibley.
August’s vaccination rate outpaced July in the region. Every area county had at least 132% as many tests in August as they did in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.