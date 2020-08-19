MANKATO — Minnesota reported more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday than on any day over the last two months.
The state had another 17 deaths linked to the illness, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. June 19 was the last time the state's daily increase in COVID deaths reached at least 17.
At least 1,738 Minnesotans with COVID have died since the pandemic began. None of the most recent deaths was in south-central Minnesota, although the region has had an uptick in deaths in recent weeks.
Six south-central Minnesota counties had newly confirmed COVID cases Wednesday. The region combined for 20 new cases.
Blue Earth County's eight new cases pushed it above the 1,000 mark for total cases since the pandemic began. The county had four current COVID hospitalizations as of Tuesday.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Eight
- Sibley County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Waseca County — Three
- Nicollet County — Two
- Brown County — Two
Statewide, total COVID hospitalizations rose Wednesday even though intensive care hospitalizations slightly dropped. ICU hospitalization levels have zigzagged for much of August so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.