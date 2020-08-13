MANKATO — Lane restrictions on a section of Highway 14 will be in place Saturday and Sunday while crews work on Minnesota River Bridge projects.
Xcel Energy will be working in the highway's westbound lanes Saturday. The utility project is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. and should be completed by Saturday evening.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge crew will be at work Sunday in the eastbound lanes on the bridge's deck. The project is slated from 5 a.m. until early Sunday afternoon.
