MANKATO — While the National Weather Service says there is an ample, wet snowpack in southern Minnesota, the risk for spring flooding in the Minnesota River basin is just slightly above normal.
The NWS office in Chanhassen, collaborating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released its first flood outlook of the season last week, prior to the recent rain that brought about a half inch or more in many areas.
The Weather Service also predicted a near normal spring flood risk for the Mississippi River basins.
There were about 8-12 inches of snowpack in most of south-central Minnesota, with up to 2 feet in northern Minnesota. That is "quite a bit above average" the outlook said.
The water content in the snow is also above normal, ranging from 2-4 inches in south-central Minnesota.
Despite higher-than-normal snowpack and moisture content, the spring flood threat should be lessened by the relatively dry soil. That dry ground was covered with an insulating snowcover early in the winter, leaving frost depths shallow. That means the soil should thaw quicker and the dry soil should absorb more moisture from the melting snowpack.
The drought also lowered the levels of lakes, marshes, ponds and rivers, giving them more capacity to take on spring melt water.
While the soil is still relatively dry, the drought that gripped much of southern Minnesota throughout the summer and fall continues to ease.
The latest Drought Monitor map shows the Mankato region is now in only a "moderate drought" while some counties to the west and south west remained in "severe drought."
Teams from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will next week collect snow survey data in parts of Minnesota to get updated information on depths and water content. They will not be doing surveys in south-central Minnesota.
This information is shared with other agencies, such as the National Weather Service and the U.S. Geological Survey and helps determine what steps can be taken to reduce flood risks across the region.
One team will begin in Forest Lake and make a counterclockwise trip around Minnesota. A second team will start in Wisconsin and go north to south. Additionally, Corps of Engineers’ park rangers are taking snow surveys in the Mississippi River Headwaters region and at the western recreation areas in North Dakota.
The snow survey process involves going to a predetermined location, collecting snow through a tube and weighing the melted snow to determine how much water is contained within the snowpack.
