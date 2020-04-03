MANKATO — Four more Minnesotans died of COVID-19, according to Friday’s pandemic update from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The deaths raised the state’s total to 22 since March 22. Total confirmed cases rose to 789 from 742.
Five new south-central Minnesota confirmed cases increased the region’s total to 76, with 51 occurring in either Martin or Le Sueur counties.
Martin County’s three new cases put its total at 32, while Le Sueur had one new case for a total of 19. The region’s other new case was in Faribault County, the third confirmed there.
Hospitalizations increased by 11 to 86, and 40 Minnesotans are intensive care units as of Friday. Another 410 Minnesotans have recovered enough to no longer need isolation.
