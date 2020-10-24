MANKATO — Everybody who is going to be counted in the 2020 census has been counted.
With the pandemic-hampered national population count ended by a Supreme Court decision earlier this month, south-central Minnesota and the state as a whole may be better positioned than most to feel confident that virtually everyone is included in the tally.
That’s because, once again, Minnesota led the nation in voluntarily filling out the census forms without needing to be hectored by census workers calling, emailing or pounding on their door.
“For us as Minnesotans, we’re really good at participating,” said Kurt Klinder, GIS coordinator for the city and one of two staff members leading the city effort to get everyone counted. “So it didn’t affect us as much as other states.”
In Mankato, a college town, the number of people who filled out their form when it initially arrived was not as high as the statewide average because university students often have other priorities than filling out government forms.
But Mankato’s self-response rate of 72% surpassed the national rate of 67%. Most places in Minnesota did even better.
The state’s overall response rate of 75.1% led the nation, up one percentage point from a decade ago when the Gopher State narrowly surpassed Wisconsin and Iowa as the census champions. This year, Washington’s 72.4% was second followed by Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa.
Alaskans were least likely to fill out the forms without being reminded or badgered by census enumerators. Just 54.7% self-responded, with West Virginia, Maine and New Mexico also falling below 60%.
By the time the count was halted Oct. 15, the Census Bureau estimated it had counted 99.9% of people living in the country overall. Some jurisdictions were skeptical, pursuing a lawsuit to force the bureau to keep counting after delays caused by the pandemic and, in some parts of the country, hurricanes.
In south-central Minnesota, numerous towns and cities exceeded even the lofty statewide number compiled by the state overall. Skyline appeared to lead the way in census-form-filling at 90.2%, narrowly edging Courtland’s 89.2%.
Among the other cities topping 80% were North Mankato (84), Cleveland (83.8), Good Thunder (81.9), Nicollet (80.9) and Janesville (80.2).
New Ulm (79.4%), St. Clair (78.9), Amboy and Mapleton (78.1 each), St. Peter (78), Kasota (77.8), Le Center (77.5), Le Sueur (77.7), Vernon Center (76.2), Waseca (76) and Lafayette (75.1) matched or exceeded the statewide average.
Other cities between 74-71% were Wells, Lake Crystal, Easton, Eagle Lake, Madelia, Mankato and Waterville.
Only a handful of area cities were below 70%, including Pemberton (69.6), St. James (67.5) and Elysian (65.3).
And people in two towns appeared to really dislike the idea of being counted. Just 59.4% of people in Odin self-responded to the census and only 53.2% in Madison Lake did so.
Larger cities in the area, and some smaller ones, make a major public relations push to get people to participate voluntarily because the counts can determine the amount of state and federal aid received. The numbers also are used to set political boundaries, impacting the representation received in the Minnesota Legislature and Congress.
In Mankato, the effort included digital media, boulevard signs, partnering with churches and targeting hard-to-reach populations with special attention. Despite the challenges of doing the count in a pandemic, Klinder is optimistic most city’s true population was counted.
“I believe it was 99 point-whatever percent complete for Mankato,” Klinder said. “... I really do feel we did the best job we could with the hand we were dealt.”
Broad counts needed to begin the process of redrawing congressional district lines are to be delivered to Congress by the end of the year. Klinder expects preliminary numbers for Mankato and other cities to be provided by the Census Bureau by April, when the city and county will begin setting the lines of City Council wards and County Board districts.
