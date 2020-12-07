MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed Monday, but the state's overall pandemic death toll surpassed 4,000.
The lack of new COVID deaths in Blue Earth County and the surrounding area is a welcome departure from previous days in December. The south-central region has averaged one death per day in December so far, bringing the area's overall pandemic death toll to 117.
Although the 21 COVID deaths confirmed statewide Monday were far lower than the five previous days, they were still enough to bring Minnesota's toll to 4,005 since the pandemic began.
South-central Minnesota did have 137 newly confirmed cases Monday. The total was a relatively low daily uptick for the nine-county region.
Only one other day in the last two weeks, Tuesday, Dec. 1, had fewer new cases. Mondays and Tuesdays often have lower case totals due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Brown County's 28 new cases were the most in the region. Blue Earth County's 24 and Martin County's 20 were the next most.
The full list of new cases by area counties includes:
- Brown County — 28
- Blue Earth County — 24
- Martin County — 20
- Nicollet County — 18
- Le Sueur County — 17
- Faribault County — 11
- Sibley County — 8
- Watonwan County — 7
- Waseca County — 4
