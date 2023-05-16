NEW ULM — Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday to kickoff a school expansion project called Building on the Rock.
The campaign includes four new additions to the current school building. Those include a new science and technology addition, plans to convert the gym to a performing arts center, a new fieldhouse and a new welcome center.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the school at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.