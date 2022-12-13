Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Tuesday urged Minnesotans to stand ready to fight back against the triple whammy of RSV, influenza A and COVID-19.
“The good news is we have the tools to manage the problems in front of us right now,” she said during a media briefing. “We are grateful to Minnesotans for what you’ve done to protect yourselves and your communities, but we have to keep up some of that vigilance.”
She also referenced “fatigue” among people in Minnesota, saying residents are tired of dealing with COVID. With that fatigue, however, comes danger.
“There is a great desire to think of COVID as something in the past, but it is still with us,” she said, “and it’s important for people to understand risk and ways to manage risk.”
And while our health care system is taxed by this triple whammy, we do have basic protections and cautions we can take to help foster a strong community, she said.
She urged Minnesotans to kick off 2023 on the healthiest note possible by getting available vaccinations to protect against illness, and to follow basic safety measures such as washing hands, covering your cough and again masking in crowded places.
Staying home when sick is vital, too. These “very personal health issues” add up, she said.
We are seeing “multiple viral threats” in our communities, with RSV, influenza A and COVID taxing our hospitals, emergency rooms and long-term care facilities, she said.
State epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield, who was also on the conference call, said we’ve seen a stubbornly high plateau for COVID-19 for several months, without the lows and highs we’ve seen in the past. “COVID is still very much circulating in our community,” she said.
Avoiding fall and winter surges we’ve experienced in the last two years is key. The state is seeing elevated rates and hospitalizations coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday, Lynfield said.
“It’s another reminder, as we head into the holiday season, how important it is to get protection up to date before gathering with loved ones,” she said.
Fewer than 20 percent of Minnesotans are up to date with COVID vaccines, Lynfield said. Numbers have been improving recently and are better than the nation’s rates. “But we are way below where we would like to see it. And we know our hospital capacities are tight.
“Vaccinations against influenza and COVID are ways we can help limit the strain on our health care community,” she said. “Do it now, in order to give the immunity time to build.”
If you do get COVID, anti-virals taken early in the illness are most beneficial.
“We continue to encourage people who are at high risk to contact their health care provider promptly if they test positive,” Lynfield said. “Oral anti-virals are effective and authorized and recommended for use, and we have them in the state.”
The state also has made free rapid tests available at home to provide residents with peace of mind and awareness to help slow the spread and minimize infections.
During 2020 and 2021, influenza cases dropped, but we’re now seeing a surge there, too.
“The good news is this year’s flu vaccine is widely available and protects against the flu virus now circulating,” Lynfield said. “We need more people to take advantage of this vaccination and get a flu vaccine annually. Now is a good time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so.”
It’s never too late in the season — and better to get protected now, she said.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, they are seeing a surge of patients with respiratory illness, which is typical at this time of year, spokesperson Amanda Dyslin said.
River’s Edge in St. Peter is seeing a bit more influenza A than COVID, said chief experience officer Stephanie Holden. “Our urgent care and ER continue to be busy seeing those with symptoms of influenza, COVID and RSV. All three of those viruses are going around.”
Cindy Lehman, clinic manager at Madelia Health, said RSV has slowed down at her facility, COVID they aren’t seeing much at all, and RSV they are seeing maybe one or two a week. Influenza A is very much on the rise, she said, with urgent care patients coming in.
“If people have symptoms, they just need to stay home for even just a day,” she said. “People should stay home from work and school if they have symptoms, even if they are not deathly ill yet, because they are carrying that virus. Influenza A is more likely to cause hospitalizations.”
Dr. Amy Boles, extended care team physician for Mankato Clinic, visits patients in six skilled nursing facilities. "A little bit of everything is going around this year,” she said.
“It is worse this year. In nursing homes and assisted living, we mostly just had COVID the last two years and now we’re seeing RSV and influenza," Boles said.
“The big thing I want to get out is to family members who are coming to visit high-risk senior patients in our facilities. Be in tune to your own body. If you aren’t feeling well, stay home, call. Don’t come into the facility. Once it gets into these congregate-care facilities, it runs like wildfire and you never want to be the person who brings influenza or COVID to grandma.”
