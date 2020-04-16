MANKATO — Minnesota's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is likely to top 2,000 in the next day or so, after rising to 1,912 in an update posted Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Health's latest numbers showed 103 newly confirmed cases statewide. Seven more Minnesotans died with the illness, bringing total fatalities to 94 since the pandemic began.
Known cases in south-central Minnesota leveled off between Tuesday and Wednesday, although it's unclear how much testing is being done in the region.
Statewide testing, a measure Gov. Tim Walz said will play a huge role in ending the state's stay-at-home order, has ticked up over the last two days. The 1,433 tests reported in Thursday's update, however, remain far off from the 5,000 goal he said he'd like to reach by May 4.
The nine-county region including Blue Earth County remains at 109 total cases. Blue Earth County has had one person hospitalized with the illness, according to county public health data.
At least 103 Minnesotans were hospitalized in intensive care units with the illness as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 93 the day before.
