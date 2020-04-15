MANKATO — After two straight days of smaller increases, Minnesota's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped up by 114 on Wednesday.
Cases only rose by 45 and 29 in the Minnesota Department of Health's previous two updates, although testing levels were down as well. Wednesday's sharper rise brings the state's total to 1,809.
Deaths linked to the pandemic rose by eight for a total of 87, while three newly confirmed cases in south-central Minnesota ended a three-day run of no new cases in the region.
Blue Earth, Nicollet and Martin counties had one new case each. The nine-county region's total is now 109.
Martin County's 39 cases remain the most per capita in the state. Blue Earth County has had 23 cases and Nicollet County has had seven.
Along with a rise in cases and deaths, the health department reported 18 more people hospitalized with the illness in intensive care units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.