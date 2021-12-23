MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, but 52 more Minnesotans died of the illness statewide.
Area counties have averaged about two confirmed COVID-19 deaths per day so far this month. The 46 confirmed deaths from the illness in December already make it the region's second-deadliest month yet during the pandemic.
The 52 Minnesotans who died from COVID-19 ranged in ages between 25-29 in Anoka County and 100-plus in McLeod County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
While death counts continue to be high both in the nine-county region and statewide — especially among unvaccinated residents — case trends have been encouraging last week and this week. The recent emergence of the omicron variant, which data suggests is more contagious but causes milder illnesses than delta among vaccinated people, could reverse the trend in the coming weeks.
Area counties combined for 109 new cases Thursday. The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 39
- Faribault County — 14
- Brown County — 11
- Martin County — 10
- Nicollet County — 9
- Waseca County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Sibley County — 7
- Watonwan County — 2
This story will be updated.
