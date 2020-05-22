MANKATO — Minnesota again set a new single-day high for COVID-19 fatalities Friday, bringing the death toll over the last three days to 94.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, a day after reporting 32 new fatalities. Adding in Wednesday's 29 deaths, the last three days account for three of the four highest daily death tolls in the state since the pandemic began.
The state's total death toll now sits at 842 over about two months, nearly double the amount of deaths linked to Minnesota's worst six-month influenza season over the last decade.
South-central Minnesota didn't have any newly reported COVID-19 deaths, but cases continue to climb as testing ramps up in the region and statewide. Nicollet County's 11 new cases were the most in the region Friday.
The other new cases in the region included four in Blue Earth County, three in Watonwan County and one each in Waseca, Le Sueur and Brown counties.
The state reported 813 total new cases statewide.
This story will be updated.
