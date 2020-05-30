MANKATO — Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1,000 Saturday, marking another grim milestone in the state's response to the pandemic.
Another 30 Minnesotans with COVID-19 died, bringing the total to 1,026 since the pandemic began. State officials had warned the total could reach 1,000 before May ended.
None of the latest deaths were in south-central Minnesota, although counties combined for 10 new positive cases.
The cases include three in Nicollet County, three in Faribault County, two in Watonwan County, and one each in Blue Earth and Brown counties. The nine-county region has had 543 total in total, although many people who had it have since recovered.
The state's intensive care unit usage continues to climb as well. The 263 Minnesotans hospitalized in ICUs are the most recorded during the pandemic.
