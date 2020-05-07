MANKATO — Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll is now over 500, after 23 more fatalities were reported Thursday.
The state has had 508 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including seven in south-central Minnesota.
Several counties in the nine-county region had newly confirmed cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
Five new cases in Waseca County, three in Watonwan County, two each in Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties and one in Nicollet County accounted for the region's 13 new cases. Blue Earth County has now had 55 total cases.
Faribault County has one fewer case than the state numbers show, according to Faribault and Martin counties' public health department. A contact investigation found a person included in Faribault County's numbers actually resides in another county. So the county had no new cases Thursday.
Statewide cases rose by a higher amount than ever on Thursday. The state's total jumped to 9,356, up by 786 cases.
Increased testing continues to uncover more cases, especially in counties where outbreaks in meat packing facilities occurred. Even with skyrocketing cases in those counties, Martin County still has among the highest cases per capita in the state.
ICU hospitalizations rose by two statewide Thursday, but non-ICU hospitalizations dropped by 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.