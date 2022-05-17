NEW ULM — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has closed County Road 10 just west of Highway 4 due to flooding.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for areas near the Minnesota River, including Brown, Nicollet, and Blue Earth counties.
The Minnesota River at New Ulm was at 801.8 feet above sea level Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to crest at 803.5 feet early Thursday morning. Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
The river at Mankato was at just above 16 feet Tuesday and is expected to crest at 17.7 feet Thursday. That level is below the level of causing any significant flooding around Mankato.
