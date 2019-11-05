NEW ULM — A 24-year-old New Ulm woman and her infant daughter and a 44-year-old Fairfax man were transported by ambulance to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon a few miles southeast of New Ulm.
Vanessa Castillo was driving a southbound silver Hyundai Sonata on Brown County Road 8 about 3:15 p.m. and was attempting a turn onto Brown County Road 27 when the vehicle was T-boned by a northbound Chevrolet HRR compact SUV driven by Scott Clobes, Brown County deputies said.
Castillo, her 2 1/2-month-old daughter and Clobes were examined for minor injuries at Sleepy Eye Medical Center and later released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.