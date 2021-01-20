NORTH MANKATO — A resident sustained minor burns in a fire that damaged a North Mankato duplex Tuesday evening.
Vehicles caught fire in a garage of a duplex at 32 and 34 Restless Court just before 7 p.m. Both garages were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to a press release from the city of North Mankato.
Firefighters contained the fire to the garages, but the living areas of both units sustained smoke and water damage. Multiple pets were rescued from one of the units.
One resident was treated on the scene for minor burns on the head and back.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is helping the North Mankato Fire Department investigate the cause of the fire.
