NORTH MANKATO — The Miracle League of North Mankato's newly announced development director brings 15 years of nonprofit experience into her new role.
Amy Jordan stepped into the position after previously directing programming at the YWCA and serving on the Multiple Blessings board. She's also a scheduler for the Minnesota Hockey Officials Association's District 9.
In a release announcing her new role, Jordan stated she's excited for the opportunity.
"I am honored to work for an organization which is focused on being inclusive and providing opportunities for people with varying abilities, and I’m excited to bring even more of the community to Fallenstein Field and Playground,” she said.
The nonprofit provides accessible recreational opportunities for children and adults.
