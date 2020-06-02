MANKATO — A driver has been charged with misdemeanors for causing a crash in March that killed a motorcyclist in Mankato.
Raymond Arthur Nourie, 62, of Nicollet, was charged with misdemeanor counts of careless driving and failure to stop at an intersection as well as pretty misdemeanor failure to yield on Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Nourie cut off a motorcyclist while turning left from northbound Third Avenue to 231st Lane on March 31, according to a court complaint. The motorcyclist, who was southbound on Third Avenue.
Michael J. Borresen-Berg, 40, of rural Mankato, struck the front of Mourie's pickup and was thrown around 15 feet. Borresen-Berg died at the scene from traumatic injuries.
