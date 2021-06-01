HENDERSON — A missing Henderson man has been found dead in his car at the bottom of a ravine.
Francis James Pivec, 75, was found Monday afternoon northeast of Henderson, according to the State Patrol.
It appears Pivec's car was westbound on Highway 16 when it went off the north side of the road near Nature Center Lane. The car went down into a ravine and was not visible from the highway, according to the State Patrol report. Pivec was not wearing a seat belt.
Pivec had last been seen on Thursday and the Henderson Police Department put out a missing person alert on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.