NEW ULM — A missing New Ulm woman's body was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near The Way of the Cross, Police Cmdr. Dean Barstad said.
Christine Buechner, 57, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
New Ulm police had reported on social media earlier this week that Buechner was missing and was suspected of being in possession of a gun. The department was not aware of any threats to anyone in the community and did not suspect criminal activity.
Barstad said a concerned source had reported not being able to contact Buechner since about 5 a.m. Monday.
New Ulm's Public School initiated a "soft" lockdown for its buildings while law enforcement searched for her, Barstad said.
