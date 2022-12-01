MANKATO — In the past few months, the nation’s largest car wash company rinsed away nearly every last speck of opposition from its future neighbors in Mankato.
Two people urged the Mankato City Council to reject variances for the proposed Mister Car Wash, but the planned wash tunnel — more than half a football field in length — received sparkling reviews from others who spoke at a council meeting this week.
“I just want to say that the car wash people have been awesome to work with,” said Diane Long of 424 Deldona Drive. “We met with them and they were just very interested in how to please us.”
The Tuscon-based Mister Car Wash chain looked to have a potentially challenging diplomatic task in gaining approval for the planned location, which stretches from Madison Avenue to Belle Avenue just west of Wendy’s and Kwik Trip on Mankato’s hilltop. While Madison is one of the city’s busiest commercial corridors, homes and apartments along Deldona Drive are directly across Belle Avenue from the mammoth car wash’s backside.
Long said many of her neighbors were initially concerned about traffic, noise and other impacts of the car wash, which is expected to draw as many as 1,500 vehicles a day. By this week, just Long and her neighbor Betty bothered to show up for the final discussion, and they only came to praise the company’s willingness to add sound-blocking walls, do noise checks before opening for business and close the facility at 7 p.m., turning off exterior lights during evening and overnight hours.
“They took all of our worries and thoughts, and that’s when they did all of those changes,” Long said.
The owners of a four-unit apartment building nearest the planned car wash were the only people to speak out against the facility Monday, asking the council to reject a setback variance allowing a driveway to be 28 feet closer to the property line than normally allowed.
David Main, of Prior Lake, said Mister should be forced to make its business fit within the existing setbacks or find another location.
“You do setbacks for a reason — for aesthetics, so things aren’t encroaching,” Main said, suggesting the company shorten the wash tunnel to fit the space. “Make your business smaller. Get your designer to shorten the tunnel.”
But council members said Mister’s willingness to listen to concerns was impressive and that the new business might be less problematic than the historic uses of the property, which includes a thrift store, warehouses and an alley-like easement that is used as a shortcut by some drivers between Madison and Belle avenues.
“I think they’ve done a really good job of addressing the issues you’ve brought forth,” Council member Bryan Schneider said to Main, later adding that he did some investigation prior to the meeting. “I actually went up to the Twin Cities and visited a Mister Car Wash. I talked to the people around it. I walked around the building a couple of times. And all of the employees who worked there had nothing but positive comments to make about the company, the management, their jobs. ... I really think they’re going to make good neighbors.”
The council unanimously approved a final plat, a permit, vacations of easements and a variance allowing the full 160-foot wash tunnel, along with 26 vehicle-vacuuming stations and office and break space for employees.
All customers to the car wash will need to enter and exit from Madison Avenue with no customer access provided from Belle Avenue. Sound measurements are to be taken following construction and before opening to ensure the car wash doesn’t exceed state noise pollution standards. The city Planning Commission also added a second noise compliance check after one year of operation.
Mister Car Wash, which stated in September that it planned to build the Mankato location in 2023, operates more than 400 car washes nationwide, including about 20 in the Twin Cities metro area and others in Rochester and St. Cloud.
