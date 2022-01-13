Programming for local Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations includes the online premiere of a documentary about the late civil rights leader’s visit to Mankato 60 years ago, day of service opportunities, and a virtual presentation exploring present-day crises related to race, racism and health.
“MLK 11.12.61” will be shown 1:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom and will be followed by a panel discussion.
During Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to Mankato Nov. 12, 1961, he gave two sermons at Centenary Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School (now Mankato West High School). To explore this history, the Kessel Peace Institute of Minnesota State University and True Façade pictures collaborated to make a 40-minute documentary.
The film explores the history, context and legacy of King’s visit. A panel discussion featuring individuals from the documentary will follow the showing.
There is no fee to view the film; however, registration is required. To register, go to: sbs.mnsu.edu/mlkdoc.
MSU history professor Jameel Haque, director of the Kessel Peace Institute, is the coordinator for the documentary.
MSU’s Community Engagement Office also is hosting a day of service to benefit the community on the holiday.
The public is welcome to participate in a variety of service projects from 1-4 p.m. Monday by stopping in at the check-in table near Jazzman’s Café on the first floor of Centennial Student Union.
Volunteers are invited to join in a variety of activities that will include making tie blankets for the Connections Shelter, making cards for Cardz for Kidz, putting together laundry pod bundles for several local shelters and more projects.
Children should be accompanied by an adult. Parking in the university’s visitors pay lot (parking lot 4, near Centennial Student Union) will be free.
Updates will be posted online at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/community-engagement-Office/events/mlk-day-of-service-2022/.
For more information, contact Karen Anderson at 507-389-6076 or email at karen.anderson@mnsu.edu.
At Gustavus
Gustavus Adolphus College’s campus observance Monday will focus on the continuing struggles for civil rights throughout the world.
The college’s virtual MLK Memorial Lecture features Carolyn Roberts, a professor at Yale University. The 10 a.m. virtual presentation “Historical Roots of Racism in Science and Medicine” is an exploration by Roberts of present-day crises related to race, racism and health.
Roberts has led workshops for several colleges and universities as well as a variety of corporations, nonprofits and institutions.
Her Gustavus Adolphus College presentation is sponsored by the Peace, Justice and Conflict Studies Department, the Office of the Chaplains, the Center for Inclusive Excellence and the President’s Office.
More information can be found at: gustavus.edu/events/mlk/.
