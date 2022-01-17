Sixty years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to Mankato, local education and equity leaders believe the civil rights icon would have mixed feelings if he returned today.
Mankato and the rest of the country have made significant progress toward equity since King’s visit in November 1961, panelists said after the Monday premiere of a documentary about that historical day. But they said some of that progress is being undone by current events including voter suppression laws and debate over race education in schools.
“While we have come a long way in 60 years, there also are many things we’ve got to work on,” said Ryan Sturgis, who helped make the film “MLK 11.12.61.”
The documentary was produced by True Facade Pictures and Minnesota State University’s Kessel Peace Institute.
It recounts King’s life, his visit to Mankato and his legacy in Mankato and beyond.
“This documentary uses a historical visit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Mankato as a way to honor anti-racist activism as well as to point out that this work remains incomplete and must continue,” said Jameel Haque, director of the Kessel Peace Institute and executive producer of the film.
King gave two sermons at Centenary Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School during his visit.
West High School teacher Matt Moore said in the documentary that King focused on three ideas during his speech at the school: “To recognize that we live in an interconnected world, to recognize that white supremacy is a dangerous thing and to recognize that we need to engage in creative forms of protest.”
Mankato at that time had an almost exclusively white population and little involvement in the civil rights movement. Yet there was standing-room-only audiences at MLK’s speeches, and people had to be turned away.
Stephen Burns was among those who got a seat at the high school, and Sally Burdik was at one of the sermons.
“I distinctly remember the people were very respectful,” Burns said in the documentary.
“Most of them were very, very open to it,” Burdik said of the listeners to King’s ideas.
Burns said he recalls being surprised that King was flanked by body guards. Burdik said she was most struck by King’s “charisma, the strength of his voice and the way that he was so able to hold his audience.”
The filmmakers, along with education and community leaders, said in the film and during a post-premiere panel Monday they hope the reflection on King’s day in Mankato galvanizes more local equity work.
“When you have to change structures and systems, that’s difficult and disruptive work,” said Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota.
“What I’ve found is there’s a critical mass of folks here willing to do that difficult and disruptive work.”
“When we see the numerous instances of brutality and we see the inequities in housing and unemployment rates and see the various disparities in statistics and data, there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Christopher Brown, acting dean of the Minnesota State University College of Arts & Humanities.
Minnesota State University Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Henry Morris believes King would be disappointed if he were alive today.
“I think he would think a lot of the work that he has done has gone backwards,” Morris said. “I think he would be sad about the digression of relationships and voting rights. The Supreme Court has moved from a bastion of civil rights champions to gutting the Voting Rights Act.”
Morris said King would tell people today to re-energize.
“We have got to get back to the streets. We have got to get back to protests,” Morris said. “We have got to get back to letting people know this is not acceptable, no matter where.”
The documentary is not yet available for on-demand viewing, but Haque said it will be posted online in coming weeks.
A preview of the film can be viewed with this story on the Free Press website.
