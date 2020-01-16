The Free Press
MANKATO — The daughter of civil rights leader Rev. Ralph Abernathy will speak at two area Martin Luther King Jr. Day events Monday.
Donzaleigh Abernathy’s 10 a.m. presentation “Growing up with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” is in Christ Chapel on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Abernathy also is the 7 p.m. keynote speaker for the 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at Minnesota State University.
During the lectures, Abernathy will discuss ongoing efforts for justice and reflect on her experiences of growing up in South during the civil rights movement, where her father and mother, the civil rights activist Juanita Abernathy, worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr.
In 1965, the Abernathy and King children’s enrollment in an elementary school led to mass integration of schools in the South in 1965. She and her siblings witnessed the Freedom Riders and attended the March On Washington, the Selma to Montgomery March for “The Right to Vote” and the Chicago Housing Demonstrations.
Her childhood memories include the bombings of the Abernathys’ home and her father’s First Baptist Church in Montgomery.
After her graduation from Emerson College in Boston, Abernathy began a career as an actor. She has had roles in the historical drama “Gods and Generals” and appeared as a regular on the Lifetime series “Any Day Now.”
In 2004, she authored “Partners To History: Martin Luther King, Ralph David Abernathy and the Civil Rights Movement,” an American Library Association nominee for a Best Books for Young Adults award. She was a contributing author to the Smithsonian Institute’s book “In the Spirit of Martin.”
She is the recipient of a 2012 Tanne Foundation Award for her script “Birmingham Sunday” and her performance in that show.
Abernathy is spokesperson for the CDC’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Program and for Amnesty International. Her volunteer service includes working with in the Los Angeles County justice system.
There is no admission fee to the morning event at Gustavus. That lecture will be livestreamed.
Her MSU presentation is part of a community celebration honoring Dr. King’s legacy.
Admission to the event at MSU is $10 per ticket. Discounts are available for families and students.
The 36th annual event begins 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Annual Pathfinder awards will be presented 6:15 p.m. in recognition of individuals and organizations credited with actions made in the spirit of the late civil rights leader.
For more information, go to:
www.mankatodiversity.org/mlk-community-celebration.
The Pathfinder Award was created in 1986 to recognize individuals or organizations that initiate or take action in the struggle for equal treatment, human rights and non-violence.
One of the 2020 recipients, Timothy Berry, will present a spoken word performance at 6:45 p.m., prior to Abernathy’s lecture.
Berry is a professor in MSU’s education department. He is the creator of a performance about the effects of racism on black males’ bodies. “Overcoming: Black-Male-Wounded-Healers” is a spoken word and music production designed for multi-racial audiences.
This year’s other Pathfinder Award recipients are:
- Destiny Owens, founder of Black Excellence Around Mankato. BEAM was established to bring the community together by implementing and educating people about black history as well as the history of other minority groups in Minnesota.
- Bobbi Hampton and Nijae Carter are the 2020 Young Pathfinder Award recipients. The two helped facilitate a discussion with small groups of teachers about their experiences as black students at Mankato West High School.
- Jennifer and Richmond Clark, owners of Northside Hair Company, were chosen for the The 2020 Business Pathfinder Award.
Their shop’s community involvement includes activities at The House of Worship Church, Love in Mankato, MY Place and Juneteenth observances in Mankato.
