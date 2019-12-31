MANKATO — The MN
Ag Expo is slated for Jan. 22-23 at the Mankato civic center.
The annual expo is hosted by the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and Minnesota Corn Growers Association.
The opening keynote speaker is Michelle Miller, also known as “The Farm Babe.”
Other segments include mental health consultant Cindra Kamphoff, author of Beyond Grit; a panel on solar energy; a presentation on ag economics from David Kohl and an estate and planning session with Gislason Hunter partner Kaitlin Pals.
There are nearly 100 exhibitors registered for the two-day event. State and federal lawmakers are also expected to attend.
The trade show floor will feature expanded hours, opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first day and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second.
Pre-registration is encouraged for the free event. A badge is required for entrance and meals.
To view the exhibitor list, updated schedule, or to pre-register, visit mnagexpo.com.
