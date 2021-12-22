MANKATO — Farmers, politicians, ag leaders and researchers will again be able to mingle as the MN Ag Expo returns to an in-person event.
After a virtual event in 2021, the 2022 expo is to be Jan. 19-20 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
"If we do the safety guidelines, we can get back to doing things in person, which is what we certainly prefer to do," said Joe Smentek, executive director of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
He said they were filling the last couple of spots available for vendors at the expo. "We should be at full capacity for vendors, along with our researchers who will highlight the research they've done over the past two years."
More than 1,500 attendees and 80 exhibitors were at the 2020 expo, which featured a keynote address from Gov. Tim Walz.
"We are thrilled to reunite with our fellow farmers and the agriculture community,” Minnesota Soybean Growers Association President and Beltrami farmer Mike Skaug said in a statement. Skaug will be traveling on a free chartered bus with other growers from northern Minnesota.
The association and Expo co-sponsor, the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, will hold their annual meetings and finalize their 2022 policy resolutions on Jan. 19 and 20, respectively.
This year, South Dakota rancher and advocate Amanda Radke will serve as the afternoon keynote, and Army veteran Jack Zimmerman of Cleveland, Minnesota, will share his story during Thursday’s “Food for Thought” luncheon. Farm management expert Kent Thiesse is set to deliver the Morning Ag Economic Outlook presentation.
"Amanda has a real positive story and she's a real advocate for agriculture," Smentek said. "Jack Zimmerman has an inspirational story of resilience."
The Corn Growers Association reception and silent auction take place Jan. 19. It will be followed by entertainment from comedian Todd Andrews during the dinner banquet.
"Minnesota Corn is proud to co-sponsor Mn Ag Expo and other events that allow farmers to network, hear from industry leaders and explore the latest trends in agriculture,” MCGA President Bryan Biegler said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to celebrating and highlighting our grassroots membership and can’t wait to get together.”
The Soybean Growers Association will also be holding its annual carnival fundraiser Jan. 19 at the Loose Moose Saloon. A $25 ticket includes drinks, appetizers, games and prizes that go toward supporting the group's advocacy mission in St. Paul and Washington, D.C.
A raffle will be held for an ice fishing house made with soy-based spray insulation, furniture cushions, paint, cabinetry and flooring. MSGA is selling $100 raffle tickets (cash or check only). Tickets can be purchased from board members and at Minnesota Soybean's Mankato headquarters.
Attendance at the expo is free, but registration is required. Further announcements on exhibitor and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks (mnagexpo.com).
All proceeds from the expo fund MSGA’s efforts in promoting farm-friendly policy. In 2022, MSGA’s celebrates its 60th year of operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.