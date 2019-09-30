The Minnesota House will get a taste of Greater Minnesota this week as lawmakers meet in Austin, Rochester and Winona for a series of informational hearings.
Lawmakers are reviving the mini-session, an event started in the '80s where local residents can testify on various issues without having to travel to the state Capitol.
"It's a great opportunity for us to get out of St. Paul," said Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter. "A lot of folks only exist in their regions, and they may not know so much what other good ideas are going on in other communities."
The last mini-session took place in 1997, but House Democrats announced they were restarting the legislative tradition in July. Lawmakers will host hearings on a variety of proposed legislation and issues, and residents are free to attend and testify at hearings.
The mini-sessions are Wednesday through Friday. The agenda can be found at scribd.com/document/427285233/Mini-Session-Agenda.
"I'm always happy to see Greater Minnesota get more attention," said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska. "It's always better for us to have people in Greater Minnesota represented in the Legislature."
Torkelson is less convinced the mini-session is a good idea. He questions whether lawmakers are making the best use of their time rather than independently researching issues and bills on their own.
"We'll have to wait and see how this turns out," he said. "I'm curious to see how it goes."
Torkelson plans to concentrate on transportation and infrastructure at the mini-session. As the ranking Republican on the House transportation committee, Torkelson will put forward two bills dealing with short-line railways and freight train transportation throughout the state. He'll also tour some of southeast Minnesota's potential infrastructure projects up for state funding during the mini-session.
Brand plans to review agricultural and healthcare issues, along with local government aid and local option sales taxes at the mini-session.
But each lawmaker said there will likely be opportunities to discuss larger issues outside of the hearings, such as the state's ongoing emergency insulin debate or whether the Minnesota Department of Human Services needs to split apart.
"I'm just legitimately looking at this is an opportunity for us to have another look at issues from last session," Brand said. "This kind of helps this interim (between sessions) become a little bit more productive, too. Hopefully in the next four months we can get a little bit more productive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.