Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.