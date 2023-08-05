When it comes to paying $9.8 million for the local share of a $23.2 million repair project at the Veterans Memorial Bridge, the city of Mankato has a message for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The official message — a resolution passed by the City Council — totals 583 words, including seven whereases. But it boils down to two: No deal.
“This isn’t about objecting to the project,” City Manager Susan Arntz said before the council voted unanimously on the resolution at its most recent meeting. “This is about expressing formal concern about the funding mechanism and the funding that has not yet been solidified.”
MnDOT officials, who have scheduled a complete replacement of the bridge deck for 2026, note that Mankato agreed to take ownership of 41% of the bridge in 2009, and that the agreement clearly included cost-sharing for future repairs based on that joint ownership.
The agency has been advising the city about the needed bridge re-deck since 2019 because of concrete deterioration known as delamination, according to Zachary Tess, assistant district engineer for program delivery at MnDOT’s Mankato-based District 7. The talks continued in 2020, advancing to preliminary discussions of the scale and timing of the work.
In 2021, after further study by MnDOT, a summary of potential repairs was provided to the city, Tess said in a written response to questions from The Free Press. During periodic meetings in 2022, MnDOT supplied itemized cost estimates, and the agency provided a letter of support when the city applied for federal funding for the local share of the repairs.
And this year, MnDOT agreed to push the project back from 2025 to 2026 “to allow the city additional time to secure local funding,” Tess said.
Any additional delay would come at a price, according to MnDOT. In the short term, there would be increased maintenance costs to keep the bridge open until the major rehabilitation could be completed, and the cost of the rehab work would rise due to the deteriorating condition of the structure.
“Specifically, we would also expect more concrete to separate itself from the underside of the bridge deck, which is a risk to people and vehicles traveling under the bridge. This occurred this past summer with a roughly football-sized piece of concrete falling in the area of the (Blue Earth County) Library,” Tess said, adding that the chunk of concrete did not cause injuries or property damage.
A long-term delay in the repairs would put in question whether the bridge could remain open, he said.
While MnDOT is focused on the costs of a delay in the Vets Bridge project, Mankato sees the hit it would deliver to the city’s construction budget. The anticipated $9.84 million price tag facing Mankato is more than the average yearly budget for all of the major street projects the city has on its construction schedule. (Excluding the bridge expense, the average yearly amount for street projects in the 2023-27 Mankato Community Investment Plan is $9.64 million.)
City staff have applied for five different grants to help cover the cost, and the result has been just $500,000 awarded, Arntz said.
While the city intends to continue seeking grants and continue discussions with MnDOT, Arntz said the project can’t go forward without Mankato’s OK.
Each year, an updated regional Transportation Improvement Plan is released laying out planned projects for the upcoming years, and the plan has to be “fiscally constrained.”
“Really what that means is it identifies funding for projects that are in the plan,” Arntz said. “The Veterans Bridge project we don’t feel has all the funding established.”
If the funding dispute isn’t resolved a year from now, the resolution passed by the council threatens to refuse to enter into a municipal consent agreement with MnDOT — a requirement for the project to move forward.
The potential impasse actually precedes the current players.
The critical document whereby Mankato agreed to accept responsibility for a share of future repairs to the Vets Bridge — MnDOT Agreement No. 90046 — was signed by regional MnDOT head Jim Swanson (now retired and replaced by Greg Ous), by then-City Manager Pat Hentges and by former Mankato Mayor John Brady in February of 2009.
At that time, MnDOT had sole jurisdiction over the Vets Bridge, and the 1986 bridge had a somewhat strange and not-particularly-popular design that blocked Second Street just north of Main Street. Drivers on Second Street looking to head across the bridge from downtown had to turn left on Main, right on Riverfront Drive and right on Plum Street to get on the bridge. Drivers on the bridge looking to go downtown couldn’t turn right on Second and were instead forced to continue straight on Mulberry Street to Broad Street.
City leaders — looking to provide a more direct connection from downtown to the bridge and to restore Second Street as a continuous artery to and from downtown — wanted to reconstruct the foot of the bridge to create a direct four-way intersection between the two legs of Second Street, Mulberry and the bridge.
MnDOT would agree only if the city was willing to accept ownership — and future repair and maintenance responsibility — for the eastern 410 feet of the bridge. Those 410 feet represent 44% of the 933-foot total length of the bridge over Riverfront Drive, the railroad tracks and the Minnesota River.
Arntz believes MnDOT should have agreed to make needed repairs to the bridge as part of the 2009 agreement, noting that those sorts of improvements are a typical element of a “turnback” of a state roadway or bridge to a local government.
“That’s not what happened in that case,” she said. “And so we think there’s some ongoing conversation we think we need to have.”
While MnDOT Agreement No. 90046 appears to require the city to cover 44% of repairs, MnDOT isn’t asking Mankato for quite the entire amount. A 44% share of the $23.2 million estimated cost of the 2026 bridge project would be $10.2 million rather than $9.84 million.
Tess said North Mankato is to be charged about $500,000 for pedestrian accessibility upgrades and a new signal system on the Belgrade Avenue side of the bridge.
