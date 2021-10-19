The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Lake Crystal residents and others who use Highway 60 will have an opportunity Wednesday to examine a major proposed upgrade to the highway scheduled for the 2025 construction season.
After three years of study, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has finalized plans to bring safer intersections, a roadside trail, better lighting and more to the main thoroughfare in the town of 2,539.
The $16.7 million project will reconstruct the four-lane, bring a new driving surface and replace storm sewers and some of the water mains and sanitary sewers. Since the highway will be replaced from top to bottom, it’s an opportunity to improve the corridor’s design and layout.
The transportation study that began in 2019 looked at the way the road currently functions, examined crash history and sought opinions from Lake Crystal elected officials, residents and business owners.
Those interested in the final conclusions are invited to an open house running from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lake Crystal City Hall.
No formal presentation is scheduled, so attendees can show up anytime during the 90-minute window to scope out the designs and ask questions of MnDOT staff. The open house will follow Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidance, meaning facemasks are recommended along with six-feet of social distancing. People who are sick are asked to stay home.
The plans can also be viewed online at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60lakecrystal/.
The reconstruction will stretch two miles from just northeast of Lake Crystal city limits to the city’s southwestern side and will include repairs to the bridge over Blue Earth County Road 6.
One of the most significant changes will be the construction of a restricted crossing U-turn intersection, also known as a J-turn, at Lakeview Road. Drivers on Lakeview looking to go left toward the heart of the city will be required to turn right on Highway 60 and do U-turn at a designated median crossing about 300 yards to the northeast.
A new pedestrian trail is to be constructed along the south side of the highway from Lakeview Road to the Cemetary Road (Laclaire Street) with a concrete barrier between pedestrians and the highway.
Under the proposed upgrade, drivers approaching the highway from Main Street and looking to make a left to head west would find a new acceleration lane with a raised median barrier initially separating the acceleration lane from westbound through lanes. And Highway 60 traffic looking to turn left onto Lake Crystal streets will have longer left-turn lanes for deceleration.
The westbound off-ramp to County Road 6 — the road to the high school and rec center — will be shortened by about 200 feet from its current, somewhat meandering quarter-mile length. Finally, lighting is to be updated through the corridor, and a direct access point from the highway to a closed gas station on the north side will be eliminated.
