MANKATO — Forget the ongoing discussion over long-term transportation financing — the Minnesota Department of Transportation is tackling budget and weather concerns across the state.
Locally, MnDOT’s southern Minnesota district continues to face cost overruns and road salt shortages due in large part to the increase in severe weather in recent years. MnDOT officials say the district is about 37%, or about $4 million, over its average five-year maintenance budget.
That includes labor costs and road salt shipments, which have gone up about 25 percent over the past five years. And Mother Nature isn’t doing her part to ease that burden.
“With the winter we had between MnDOT and local agencies, we consumed a lot of salt,” said Chase Fester, MnDOT District 7’s maintenance superintendent.
Since the state primarily gets its road salt via ships and barges, the heavy spring flooding and severe summer storms meant salt shipments for the year were delayed by a month and a half.
The weather also delayed ongoing maintenance. While District 7 normally patches up potholes and other trouble spots on the roads by the end of June, winter damage, spring flooding and an increase in mudslides and rockslides have pushed back fixes.
“I can tell you just from the way this year went, we’re still patching potholes on the roads,” Fester said.
MnDOT officials see several opportunities to save some money, however.
Transportation officials plan to use more liquid solutions on the road this winter, as a new calcium chloride-based mixture is expected to work better in colder temperatures than road salt with less of an environmental impact. More technology in plow trucks allows drivers to gauge how much road salt or solution to dump, while the trucks can automate whether to increase or decrease salt cover based on weather data.
Jed Falgren, MnDOT’s acting state maintenance engineer, said the agency is interested in hiring a meteorologist to help coordinate salt and solution cover across the state. He also pointed out increased one-time funding for more snow plows and a recent snow and ice contingency fund is designed to boost state transportation funding in case of severe weather, though he said the agency is looking for cheaper ways to maintain roads and bridges.
“Eventually you’ve got to find ways to spend less money,” Falgren said.
A statewide view
MnDOT’s ongoing funding is part of a larger debate over how much the state wants to spend on building, then maintaining roads and bridges.
Lawmakers have been gridlocked since 2013 on a longterm transportation solution, though the Minnesota Legislature has passed smaller transportation budget bills in recent years.
Democrats favor a per-gallon gas tax increase, while Republicans believe Minnesota should use more money from its general fund to boost transportation funding. Lawmakers agreed in 2017 to switch motor parts and repair sales taxes to fund road and bridge projects.
State officials estimate Minnesota needs $6 billion over the next 10 years to keep up with road and bridge maintenance and expansions. Minnesota needs about $39 billion over the next 20 years to keep up with state roads as more infrastructure ages out of service.
That doesn’t include state funding for local roads and bridges, which the Association of Minnesota Counties estimate will take about $27 billion out of the next 25 years.
It may seem unlikely, but not impossible, for lawmakers to break their gridlock on transportation funding during the 2020 legislative session. The Legislature will concentrate on an infrastructure bill that could include some road and bridge funding, but transportation officials say there’s still a need for long-term money.
“The roads in the state are 50 years old or older, and the bridges are 40 years old or older,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said.
Anderson Kelliher said she’s optimistic lawmakers can approach transportation funding with a new focus now that Democrats and Republicans acknowledge the motor parts and repair sales tax likely won’t be moved out of funding road and bridge projects.
She said MnDOT officials will likely recommend a debt service fee, as well as a combination of a gas tax increase, tab fees and other vehicle fees to help offset the increasing projected need, as well as the agency’s increasing debt service costs.
Anderson Kelliher said that could come up to about a 13- to 15-cent per gallon gas tax increase, all told. She pointed out part of the last gas tax increase in 2008 included a 3.5 cent per gallon debt service fee that helped pay down some of the bonds for road and bridge projects.
Transportation advocates say lawmakers need to address long-term funding as soon as possible, as construction costs will only increase in the future.
“Oh lord, we’re already hurting,” Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said.
Stuehrenberg, the president of the Minnesota Transportation Alliance, said many rural counties favor a gas tax increase as the gas tax is required to go toward road and bridge projects under Minnesota’s constitution. But he said he was concerned the state is leaving out smaller communities and cities with populations under 5,000 that rely on state funding for road repairs.
“It’s on the top of our priorities list,” Stuehrenberg said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.