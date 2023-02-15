MANKATO — An advisory issued this morning by Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends motorists avoid unnecessary travel in parts southcentral Minnesota.
High winds and blowing snow causing reduced visibility prompted the temporary no-travel advisory for motorists who use Highway 4 from Sleepy Eye to Fairfax, Highway 68 from Highway 4 to Morgan and Highway 14 from Sanborn to Sleepy Eye.
The advisory will be lifted when road conditions improve, a MnDOT press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.