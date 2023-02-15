NEW MnDOT logo

MANKATO — An advisory issued this morning by Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends motorists avoid unnecessary travel in parts southcentral Minnesota.

High winds and blowing snow causing reduced visibility prompted the temporary no-travel advisory for motorists who use Highway 4 from Sleepy Eye to Fairfax, Highway 68 from Highway 4 to Morgan and Highway 14 from Sanborn to Sleepy Eye.

The advisory will be lifted when road conditions improve, a MnDOT press release said.

