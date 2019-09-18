LAKE CRYSTAL — Highway 60 through Lake Crystal will be getting a makeover in coming years.
With pavement deteriorating, reconstruction of the road is currently scheduled for 2024 at a cost of $3 million. But it will be up to Lake Crystal residents and leaders to decide if the highway should be dressed up and slowed down or if it should largely remain the high-volume, high-speed utilitarian roadway of today.
"Nothing's off the table at this point, whether you're talking aesthetics or not," said Anne Wolff, public engagement coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "Really, we're out there to listen at this point."
Today kicks off that effort to gauge the desires of Lake Crystal residents and non-residents who are part of that large amount of through-traffic using Highway 60 in the city.
In recent years, MnDOT has been attempting to involve communities in the planning process early on when highways are slated for reconstruction.
"We are certainly putting more emphasis and time and resources into that," Wolff said.
Highway 60 a few miles to the east provides examples of that. Reconstruction is planned for the highway from Highway 14 to the western edge of Waterville in 2021, and Madison Lake and Elysian have been weighing in since 2017 on what changes they'd to see.
In both cities, intersections will be redesigned. Some highway access points will be improved, others closed. Turn lanes will be added and safety upgrades made.
Elysian isn't pushing for major changes to slow traffic or alter the look of the highway, which runs along the southern edge of the town. In Madison Lake, where the highway bisects the heart of the town, Highway 60 is likely to have a very different appearance when construction is complete.
Sidewalks with grassy boulevards, parking lanes, decorative street lights, and bumpouts at the corners are all expected to be in the final designs, based on community and Madison Lake City Council input.
"More of that downtown feel," Wolff said.
Along with boosting the appearance of the highway, the changes are aimed at slowing down traffic and making Madison Lake safer and more pleasant for pedestrians.
In Lake Crystal, City Administrator Taylor Gronau said the City Council is only beginning to consider a possible remake of Highway 60.
"We have had informal discussions," Gronau said, adding that they've centered on whether to make the highway more pedestrian-friendly with sidewalks and trails and whether to try to make it more attractive.
The highway currently does a fine job for people simply looking to get through Lake Crystal.
"On the other side, we have to look at how it serves as an entrance to the city and the impression it leaves of Lake Crystal," Gronau said.
Access to residential neighborhoods and the Main Street business district are crucial issues, as is the safety and performance of of the intersections between Highway 60 and city streets.
Gronau, like Wolff, is hoping for strong turnout at the initial public-input session seeking general ideas and priorities and at future meetings in the months ahead when specific design options will be presented.
Business owners should also make sure to be involved, Gronau said.
"There's certainly economic development components, both on the highway and on Main Street that would be impacted by a project like this," he said.
For people who can't make today's event, MnDOT offers an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Hwy60LakeCrystal.
