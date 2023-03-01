MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has launched a trip-planning mobile app for travelers who use rural transportation services, including in the south-central region.
The Transit app is being made available in southern and western Minnesota through a pilot program that allows users to plan for and, in some cases, pay for public transit and intercity bus trips.
Participating transportation providers include Land to Air, Mankato Transit System, TRUE Transit, Brown County Heartland Express, Minnesota River Valley Transit and SMART. Jefferson Lines is slated to become a provider later this month.
Mankato Transit System and SMART riders will be able to use the app to purchase tickets.
The app went live Wednesday. It is available for free download in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
The transit app focuses on rural areas because this technology has not yet been made available outside of Minnesota’s big cities, Elliott McFadden, MnDOT Greater Minnesota Shared Mobility program coordinator, stated in a press release.
The pilot program is slated to run through April 2024. Researchers from the University of Minnesota will study both of the projects to help determine whether this technology should be scaled to the rest of the state, with the goal of better informing future public transit investment in Greater Minnesota.
Funding for the pilot program was provided by two innovation grants from the Federal Transit Administration at a cost of $1.9 million.
