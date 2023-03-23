ST. PETER — Highway 169/22/99 intersection improvement projects at the south end of St. Peter will be discussed during an open house 4:30-6 p.m. April 5 in the St. Peter Community Center, 600 South Fifth St.
Minnesota Department of Transportation is the host of the in-person event. MnDOT staff and the contractor will be there to provide more information about the projects and answer questions at the open house.
The projects will include adding a second turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane. A J-Turn also will be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99. Construction is to begin in May and be completed by late October.
Highway 22 south of St. Peter and Highway 99 west of St. Peter will be closed during different stages of construction and traffic detoured.
To learn more about the intersection improvement projects and to sign up for email and text message updates, go to: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html.
