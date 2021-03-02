April snow 1 (copy)

A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow helps a pair of semis struggling to get up the on ramp to eastbound Highway 14 from southbound Highway 169.

MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the new names for eight snowplows used in its districts.

F. Salt Fitzgerald was picked as a moniker for one of the large vehicles used to clear highways within Mankato area District 7.

Other Winning names in MNDOT's inaugural Name a Snowplow contest and their future homes are:

• Plowy McPlowFace — Metro District

• Duck Duck Orange Truck — District 1

• Plow Bunyan — District 2

• Darth Blader — District 3

• Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya — District 4

• Snowbi Wan Kenobi — District 6

• The Truck Formerly Known As Plow — District 8

The contest was created as a campaign to create awareness of MnDOT's snowplows, the people who operate them, and the work necessary to keep roads safe, said a MnDOT press release.

The agency first invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in mid-December. After more than 22,000 name ideas were submitted, staff selected 50 finalists.

A total of 122,435 unique voters participated in the contest.

