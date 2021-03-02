MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the new names for eight snowplows used in its districts.
F. Salt Fitzgerald was picked as a moniker for one of the large vehicles used to clear highways within Mankato area District 7.
Other Winning names in MNDOT's inaugural Name a Snowplow contest and their future homes are:
• Plowy McPlowFace — Metro District
• Duck Duck Orange Truck — District 1
• Plow Bunyan — District 2
• Darth Blader — District 3
• Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya — District 4
• Snowbi Wan Kenobi — District 6
• The Truck Formerly Known As Plow — District 8
The contest was created as a campaign to create awareness of MnDOT's snowplows, the people who operate them, and the work necessary to keep roads safe, said a MnDOT press release.
The agency first invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in mid-December. After more than 22,000 name ideas were submitted, staff selected 50 finalists.
A total of 122,435 unique voters participated in the contest.
