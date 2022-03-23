MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning aerial photo work of several locations in south-central Minnesota now that much of the snow cover has melted and trees have not yet leafed out.
Work will begin later this month in the following locations:
• Highway 68, from Highway 15 south of New Ulm to Highway 169 near Mankato.
• Highway 19, from Highway 15 in Winthrop to Gaylord.
• Highway 264, from I-90 to Round Lake.
MnDOT crews will be painting large, temporary white “X” targets on paved road surfaces and placing temporary fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces and outside of public right of way. A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of these targets and provides that information to the aerial photography company.
MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed. If a target must be moved, landowners should first contact MnDOT District 7 survey staff at 507-514-1932 or email a request to: justin.kraus@state.mn.us.
Landowners in affected areas will receive a letter from the local MnDOT office with detailed information about the targets.
