ST. PETER — Highway 99 motorists will encounter lane restrictions on the bridge crossing the Minnesota River at St. Peter early next week.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge with a flagging operation in place.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will begin repairs to the bridge Tuesday and expect the project to be completed Wednesday.
A vehicle crash on the historic bridge earlier this summer damaged overhead steel beams.
