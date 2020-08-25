GAYLORD — Project partners are requesting feedback from the public on design concepts for a stretch of Highway 5 running through Gaylord.
Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Sibley County and Gaylord, are conducting a study to develop future transportation improvements along the Highway 5 corridor, as well as supporting local roadways.
A virtual open house featuring video of three design concepts may be viewed at: mndot.gov/d7/projects/gaylordhwy5/, where input will be accepted through Sept. 16.
