NEW ULM — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on design concepts for improvements to a New Ulm intersection being studied to identify safety and mobility issues.
Comments about Highway 14's intersection with Highland Avenue are being gathered throughout a virtual open house featuring a video presentation.
The video showing five design concepts for the intersection may be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/y6rb8pbo .
Participants may complete a survey on the project website. Aug. 21 is the deadline for completing it.
With input from the city of New Ulm, residents and businesses, the school district, and other project stakeholders, a preferred layout will be determined and MnDOT will seek to secure funding for the project.
