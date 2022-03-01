MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on recommendations to improve freight mobility and safety in south-central Minnesota.
An online public meeting about the District 7 freight plan 5 p.m. Thursday will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the freight plan recommendations, ask questions and offer feedback.
To register for the online meeting, visit: mndot.gov/ofrw/freight/districtfreightplan/d7.html.
Feedback will be collected between March 10-22. To review the recommendations and to share ideas, visit: District7FreightPlan.com.
To request accommodations or related documents in an alternative format such as braille or large print, send an email to: Janet Miller at adarequest.dot@state.mn.us or call (651) 366-4720.
The Free Press
